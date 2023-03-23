Dominic Di Paola is relishing taking on some of the Isthmian Premier’s heavy hitters following Horsham FC’s consummate 4-1 home victory over Bowers & Pitsea.

Saturday’s win moved the Hornets within four points of the play-off zone as they gear up for games against four of the division’s top six in the next month.

Horsham are off to sixth-placed Cray Wanderers this Saturday, before back-to-back home games against leaders Hornchurch and Enfield Town, in fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets visit Hastings United - in ninth but level on 59 points with Horsham - on Easter Monday, before travelling to third-placed Aveley in their penultimate league game.

It's high fives all round as Daniel Ajakaiye completes his first half hat-trick in Horsham's 4-1 home win over Bowers & Pitsea. Pictures by John Lines

Di Paola said: “We want to win every game, and sometimes your points come from places you don’t think they’re going to come from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re a tough batch of games, but I prefer playing the better sides. I always have done. I like the challenge of it. I like what they bring to the table as well.

“I feel sometimes some of the teams down the bottom, they don’t come to play. Against Bowers & Pitsea, it was good that we scored early. I think if we hadn’t scored early, because they sat so deep, they would’ve been very hard to take down.

“You look at that batch of games: you’ve got Cray who are very dynamic and have lots of athletic footballers and are fast on the transition; Hornchurch are a big, powerful, physical side with unbelievable strikers; Hastings are a Sussex team but with many different shapes, so that’ll be a good tactical one; Aveley are quite a physical, direct side; and Enfield are direct and hit the big men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Ajakaiye celebrates his first goal of the afternoon against Bowers & Pitsea

“There’s all sorts of different challenges there, and they’re all on alright surfaces, which for us is massive. We struggle when we’re on difficult pitches, because of the football we like to try and play.

“It’s only our second season in this league, and we’ve surpassed our record points total against some tough odds this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully we can have a couple more good moments before the end of the season. We’ll see what comes about in these next six games, and see where we end up.”

Daniel Ajakaiye bagged a first half hat-trick as the Hornets recorded a convincing win over Bowers in front of a four-figure crowd.

Daniel Ajakaiye is congratulated by Lee Harding (left) and Tom Richards (right) after netting his second goal

The returning Jack Mazzone needed less than a minute to make an impact off the bench, netting Horsham’s fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Di Paola added: “I’ve got to be happy! I can’t be too critical. It was good to have Mazz [Mazzone] back on the pitch. I do think we’ve missed him in the last month away from home where you play on those hard pitches.

“We were really comfortable - probably a bit too comfortable at times. We were maybe a bit complacent at times, too.

“We could have scored more goals, we could have really kicked on in the game, but it was a really good win in front of 1,000 people.

Jack Mazzone jumps for joy after grabbing the Hornets' fourth from the bench

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must have had 70 per cent of the ball. We had two or three really good chances which we didn’t take, so probably ten good chances over the course of the game.

“The squad for this Saturday is the first time this season that we’ve got everyone back and fit, which is mad.

“We’ve just got Kadell [Daniel] on international duty in Bermuda.”

Daniel has been named in Guyana’s squad for this month’s CONCACAF Nations League games against Bermuda and Montserrat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad