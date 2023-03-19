Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren
13 minutes ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
1 hour ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”
1 hour ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 hours ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
2 hours ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why

'Happy to be back' - Horsham FC midfielder called up by national team ahead of international break

Horsham FC midfielder Kadell Daniel has been named in Guyana’s 23-man squad for this month’s CONCACAF Nations League B games against Bermuda and Montserrat.

By Matt Pole
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:43 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2023, 12:55 GMT

The 28-year-old returns to the team having not been selected for the Golden Jaguars’ CONCACAF Nations League games against Montserrat, Bermuda and Haiti in June 2022.

This international window see Guyana travel to Bermuda on March 25, before a home fixture against Montserrat three days later.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Daniel, who was snapped up by the Hornets from Isthmian Premier rivals Folkestone Invicta in February, has won 11 caps for Guyana, scoring three goals.

Most Popular

Posting on Twitter, Daniel said: “Happy to be back in the mix and get a call up to my national team for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Golden Jaguars sit second in their CONCACAF Nations League B group after four games, four points behind leaders Haiti.

League B group winners earn promotion to League A, as well as a place at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

Countries that finish second in League B advance to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tournament, which will determine the competition’s final three teams.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Horsham FC midfielder Kadell Daniel has been named in Guyana’s 23-man squad ahead of this month’s CONCACAF Nations League B games against Bermuda and Montserrat. Picture by John Lines
Horsham FC midfielder Kadell Daniel has been named in Guyana’s 23-man squad ahead of this month’s CONCACAF Nations League B games against Bermuda and Montserrat. Picture by John Lines
Horsham FC midfielder Kadell Daniel has been named in Guyana’s 23-man squad ahead of this month’s CONCACAF Nations League B games against Bermuda and Montserrat. Picture by John Lines

Daniel played in three of the four qualifying matches that took Guyana through to the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time in the nation's history in 2019.

The Horsham hero played in one group match at the tournament in the United States, a 1-1 draw with Trinidad & Tobago in Kansas City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has netted three goals in eight games for the Hornets this season. The midfielder netted a first half hat-trick in last week’s convincing win at Kingstonian.

Horsham FCHornets