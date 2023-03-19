Horsham FC midfielder Kadell Daniel has been named in Guyana’s 23-man squad for this month’s CONCACAF Nations League B games against Bermuda and Montserrat.

The 28-year-old returns to the team having not been selected for the Golden Jaguars’ CONCACAF Nations League games against Montserrat, Bermuda and Haiti in June 2022.

This international window see Guyana travel to Bermuda on March 25, before a home fixture against Montserrat three days later.

Daniel, who was snapped up by the Hornets from Isthmian Premier rivals Folkestone Invicta in February, has won 11 caps for Guyana, scoring three goals.

Posting on Twitter, Daniel said: “Happy to be back in the mix and get a call up to my national team for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.”

The Golden Jaguars sit second in their CONCACAF Nations League B group after four games, four points behind leaders Haiti.

League B group winners earn promotion to League A, as well as a place at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup in June.

Countries that finish second in League B advance to the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification tournament, which will determine the competition’s final three teams.

Daniel played in three of the four qualifying matches that took Guyana through to the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the first time in the nation's history in 2019.

The Horsham hero played in one group match at the tournament in the United States, a 1-1 draw with Trinidad & Tobago in Kansas City.

