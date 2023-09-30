‘Don’t get high or low in the dressing room’ - Crawley Town skipper reveals dressing room mentality after win against Sutton United
Gladwin started against Sutton, assisting Campbell for the first goal of the game, setting him up on the edge of the box after some nice football by the Reds. Laurence Maguire and Danilo Orsi turned in Ronan Darcy crosses to make the final score 3-0.
Gladwin was happy about the performance but did admit that they made it tough for themselves at times.
“We made it tough for ourselves which we seem to do at the minute but it’s a young group growing and learning constantly, so there are still expected bumps in the road, but on the whole great performance.”
The Crawley midfielder also praised the group of staff at Crawley for their hard work after another brilliant performance and three well-worked goals.
“The group of staff have so much hard work in them, they work relentlessly, so that’s just a product of what they put in throughout the week and the players are hungry to learn constantly.”
This clean sheet for Crawley was only their second of the season, following up in their clean sheet in their 1-0 win against Bradford on the opening day of the season.
“It’s a big point for us at the minute, we spoke a lot about it before the game,” said Gladwin.
“We know we score goals; we’ve proved that a lot, so we’ll give ourselves a really good chance if we keep clean sheets. We ‘re going to keep working on that as a team.”
This win has pushed Crawley to second in the league after results went their way on Saturday, with them only trailing Notts County on goal difference. This is a huge contrast from the dire situation they found themselves in last season. Even though of this, Gladwin isn’t getting carried away yet.
“It's nice, it's nice. But I said afterwards, and the manager (Scott Lindsey) said afterwards take each game as it comes and keep ticking them off as we know what we are capable of in what we are building, and we won’t get carried away.
“We don’t get incredibly high or low in the dressing room. For example, after the Swindon game (6-0), it was a chance for us to learn and we weren’t incredibly low on the Monday morning. We knew we had to fix a few bits and the same will be here.
“It was a great win, but we’ll go after what we done well, what we didn’t (learn) and we will try and put a good performance in on Tuesday.”
Gladwin will captain his side away to Doncaster on Tuesday before the anticipating tie against Wrexham next Saturday.