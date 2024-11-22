Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham have announced the signing of versatile midfielder Bobby-Joe Taylor on a one-month loan deal from Dorking Wanderers.

The 29-year-old, who had youth spells at Chelsea and Gillingham before playing for the likes of Maidstone, Dover, and Aldershot, was part of the Wanderers side who earned promotion to the National League via the play-offs in 2022.

He registered a debut assist, picking out Lucas Rodrigues at the near-post for Horsham’s second.

Bobby-Joe Taylor on his debut for Horsham against Eastbourne Town. Picture by John Lines

Manager Dominic Di Paola was pleased with what he saw from Taylor on his first start - and said the Dorking loanee offered Horsham a ‘different weapon’ going forward.

Di Paola said: “I thought he did alright. He’s not played a lot this season, so he’s a bit rusty.

“He’s a really, really good player when he gets himself up to speed.

“He’s a good deliverer of a ball, which is something I felt we’ve not done enough of this year. It gives us a different weapon.”

Di Paola said Taylor would add to Horsham’s depth as they played catch-up in the league after their exploits in the cups.

He added: “Given how many games we’ve got up and into Christmas it gives us additional numbers.

“We’re going to need the squad. Hammo [James Hammond] is still out, and [Danny] Barker is suspended so we’ve got to make use of the players while we can.”

Tomorrow sees the Hornets return to Isthmian Premier action with a trip to second-placed Wingate & Finchley. Horsham then entertain Folkestone Invicta on Tuesday evening.

Wingate are unbeaten in four in the Isthmian Premier – winning three and drawing one – while Invicta have been more inconsistent.

November has seen the Kent club win two and lose two in the league, and exit the FA Trophy at the hands of Southern League Premier Division South outfit Hanwell Town.

Looking ahead to the Hornets’ league double-header, Di Paola said: “We’ll have to go up there [Wingate] and be at our best to get a result against them.

“They’re a good side. They’ve been a good side for 18 months really. They’ve got a good team so it’s going to be another good test for us again.

“Folkestone are coming into form and seem to be winning a few games.

“They were one of my tips for the play-offs at the beginning of the season, and I don’t see any reason why they won’t get into the play-offs.

“It’s going to be another hard one for us. They’re all a big challenge at the moment.”