Eastbourne Borough boss ignoring the 'P' words

Four National South victories on the spin – and Eastbourne Borough will extend that run to five on Saturday if they can overcome Bath City.

Last weekend, the Sports had to battle for three points at Hungerford Town, emerging from a physical contest with a 3-2 win. But their calibre has been proven over the three months since the New Year, with some sparkling performances among a 2022 record of nine wins, three draws and only three defeats. The losses have been against title chasers Maidstone and Ebbsfleet – and Bath City.

“That was definitely not our finest hour,” said manager Danny Bloor, who has just extended his deal to stay as Boro boss. “In fact our first half performance that day, going two goals down, was among our poorest of the season. But there were reasons, including a difficult journey and late arrival. A 2-1 defeat – and something to put right tomorrow.”

Eastbourne Borough hope for more Priory Lane celebratory scenes tomorrow / Picture: Andy Pelling

Bath to Eastbourne, and the return, is the longest journey in this season’s National South. The West Country Romans arrive at the Lane after an unusually poor mid-season, leaving them only four points above tail-enders Billericay.

Bloor is not deceived. “Bath City are in a false position. They are strong and experienced, and on their day they can beat anyone in this division,” he insisted.

“And City also play good attacking football – they score plenty of goals and they let a few in too! So – what better opponents could we wish to welcome on Non League Day.”

The Sports sit a remarkable seven points inside the play-off places – although the manager suffers a sudden and curious hearing loss when words like promotion or play-offs are mentioned. “We have eight games left – five at home and three away – and each one is simply worth three points. League tables don’t mean a thing until the last game is played. I have the most committed and eager team I could wish for, playing football on the front foot and scoring goals. We’re in love with the game and we really don’t want the season to finish.”