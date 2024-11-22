Eastbourne Borough’s clash with Bath City has twist in tale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After two wins on the road – in the FA Trophy and the Sussex Senior Cup – Eastbourne Borough return to National South action tomorrow with a home fixture, and a twist in the script.

Borough have been preparing to welcome old friends from Bath City, one of the oldest and friendliest clubs on the circuit, and claiming the three points, and wishing them well. Instead of their usual slot in mid-table, the Romans have been losing week after week and sliding towards the National South trapdoor.

And on Monday, City manager Jerry Gill paid the price, after seven years in charge at Twerton Park. Goalkeeping coach Lee Kendall and senior players have taken charge of the team in the short-term, including for a creditable 3-3 draw against Maidstone United on Tuesday night.

Chairman Nick Blofeld said: “We’re grateful that Lee Kendall has agreed to take the team for the next few weeks. We are now focussed on the recruitment process and will be updating the supporters in the near future on this. In the meantime, we hope that fans will show their support and get behind the team.”

Now, the Priory Lane welcome will be just as warm – but the West Countrymen’s tactics and team selection will be in the melting pot. Club analyst Aurie de Carteret and his media colleagues can analyse all the corners and free-kicks they like – but for all they know, Bath City might be making up the routines as they go along.

“It’s actually the worst to time to play a club, when they’ve just sacked a manager,” was the wry comment this week from Borough’s assistant boss Stuart Watkiss. “Before a sacking, everyone’s nervous. After a sacking, the brakes are off, and players are out from under a cloud.”

Watkiss and Murray – who plan meticulously for each match and opponent – will have feedback from City’s Maidstone game, as well as their detailed knowledge of players in the Bath squad.

City’s sluggish form this season has been surprising: they still have the core of a squad which challenged for last season’s play-offs, and like most West Country clubs, they put a premium on a vigorous and direct style of play. But recruitment has been challenging, with one other club – Weston super Mare – reportedly hoovering up talented players, from a relatively small geographical pool.

But the Sports will leave the Romans to sort their own problems. “We’ll have taken a recovery day on Wednesday and then we’re preparing as always for Saturday. It’s a bit of a pain in the backside when a club changes managers just before you play them, but we will handle it along with all our usual preparations.”

Borough are unbeaten at home in National South, and the only club to lower their colours at the ReachTV Stadium – Boreham Wood, in the FA Cup – will now present the next obstacle to their FA Trophy progress.

After a dramatic victory at Dorking Wanderers last Saturday – progressing on penalties after snatching a late equaliser – Eastbourne might have hoped for “the lowest ranked club, at home” – as the mantra goes. Instead, they have a formidable opponent, away in North London on Saturday 7th December. But in football, as in all sports, those scripts are never written in advance…