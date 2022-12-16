Manager of the Month? Lowering the colours – twice – of title favourites Ebbsfleet United? A run of just one defeat in eleven games? It means nothing to Borough manager Danny Bloor unless you win the next match too.

Eastbourne Borough take on Oxford City | Picture: Andy Pelling

Danny is looking forward, not back, as the Sports’ relentless programme of fixtures races up on his team. A tight 1-1 draw with Oxford City last Saturday was followed by a stunning 2-0 victory at an achingly cold Ebbsfleet on Tuesday. A goal in each half by striker Jake Hutchinson sealed the points and lifted Borough into the play-off places.

And before the National South campaign resumes on Boxing Day – with the little matter of a visit to fellow contenders Havant and Waterlooville – Borough face two cup games.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's win at Ebbsfleet | Picture: Lydia Redman

The Sports return to the SO Legal Community Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) for one of the most crucial games of their season – a showdown with Southern League hotshots Bracknell Town for a place in the last 32 of the Isuzu FA Trophy.

The Berkshire club are pursuing promotion to National South, and on current form you wouldn’t bet against them. With strong support and real momentum, they will pose a real threat to Borough’s progress in a competition which offers very handy prize money and a realistic route to Wembley itself.

Frustrated, or fired up and fit to go? The Robins’ last two fixtures – at Weston Super Mare last weekend, and at home to Tiverton Town on Tuesday, both fell victim to the frozen weather. Before that, they were four games unbeaten, including a notable 4-2 victory at Tonbridge Angels in the last round of the Trophy.

Of 26 games in all competitions, Bracknell have lost only four. And they score goals – 72 of them. Jordan Esprit leads the line with 16 to his credit. The Robins have also swooped to sign experienced Slough Town midfielder Guy Hollis, whose enormous long throws have bombarded National South defences for years.

Bloor – who in fairness never takes any opponents lightly – is bracing his men for a tough game. “I watched them live on TV in their FA Cup game against Ipswich Town and they are a side really going places. We’re going to have to show the same effort, commitment and hard work that we did at Ebbsfleet on Tuesday night. We’ll need to be at our best.”

There is no serious danger of a Priory Lane postponement, with the Sports’ 3G pitch surviving the deep freeze admirably. It played perfectly well in the 1-1 home draw with Oxford City last Saturday – although a day later, on Sunday afternoon, a driving blizzard forced the brave Borough Ladies to abandon their league match against Worthing Town Women, with 20 minutes to play and the scoreline standing at 5-5 !