Eastbourne Town lower the colours of Wembley-bound Littlehampton Town

An evening match at The Saffrons is always a pleasure, and sometimes a surprise. A glowing warm August evening, or a bitter November when you wish you had remembered your gloves. Or, this week, an early April night that begins in a brilliant sunset and ends in misty dampness. The setting and the football club are at the very heart of Eastbourne: nestled in under the timeless Town Hall clock, alongside bowling green and cricket square and croquet lawn. Long-serving loyalists in their proud yellow and blue.

Golds are off to Wembley - 49 pictures from their stunning semi-final.

Once involved with Town, you never quite leave. On the gate, long servant Mark Potter apologises that the printed team-sheets might be late – because he’s on the gate. Dave Winterton, legendary former goalkeeper, is frustratedly hobbling after an operation, and cannot do the warm-up with son and current keeper Chris. Chairman Tony Guarino meets and greets home fans and visitors alike.

Goal! Eastbourne find the net against the Golds / Picture: Joe Knight

Tonight, Blue and Yellow meets Black and Gold. Littlehampton Town, suddenly famous after last Saturday’s euphoric FA Vase win, return to the humbler – but no less serious – challenge of the Southern Combination title chase. The coming weeks, right up to that Wembley date on May 22nd, will be memorable. Their supporters have travelled in good numbers, the mood is eager and the scene is set…

Enough of the future, and back to the past-tense action. Missing the injured Simon Johnson, the home side fielded the classic mix of youth and experience – with a bench of Under-18s – while the Marigolds were close to full strength, with the notable return of Joe Benn.

The lively striker and top scorer had been missing for several weeks, with shoulder dislocation injuries, but he was straight into the groove and was a nightmare all night for the Eastbourne defence. If Littlehampton can navigate Vase quarters and semi-final without Benn, they will now have a whole extra dimension at Wembley.

Eastbourne Town celebrate the opener in their win over Littlehampton Town / Picture: Joe Knight

But John Lambert’s men struck first, Louis Vaniti racing past a high Golds defensive line to plant a confident low shot past James Binfield. One-nil, and only four minutes played: no question that this would prove a two-sided contest.

Littlehampton dominated the next phase – indeed the whole first half – but despite really stretching the home defence, they could find no way past Chris Winterton. So often, goalkeepers actually get better under pressure, and Chris denied the Golds with a string of magnificent saves. His all-grey kit might just have been a bit of cunning camouflage under the Saffrons floodlights, but his angles, reflexes and handling were an absolute master-class. Benn was denied three times, and Aaron Capon, George Gaskin and Tom Biggs also all came close.

Town – that’s Eastbourne Town – still looked dangerous on the break, and Golds full-back Dion Jarvis copped a yellow card for stopping a four-on-three attack. Leon Greig’s free-kick from 25 yards cleared the crossbar, and then Brad Santos lobbed Binfield but saw his effort curl too high.

But still the Marigolds were setting the pace. Just past the half-hour, a defensive error set the blistering Benn free on goal but Winterton was out to smother. And just before the break, the visitors thought they had finally broken through with a cutting move from the right, but as the ball was squeezed inside the right post a linesman’s flag denied them – presumably for ball out of play.

Half-time then, and all to play for. Benn swivelled to meet a dangerous ball into the left-hand post but was denied for a corner, and despite squeezing pressure, the gritty Town defence was in no mood to concede. Along the touchline railings, nerves were fraying. This reporter found himself next to Golds stalwart Dave Murkin – “Twenty-seven years on the committee, and now I’ve got to find a tie to put on for the Royal Box”. Tough decisions, David.

But on the hour mark, Benn eased some of those Marigolds worries with a cute bit of thinking and a smart finish, squeezing his shot into a tiny gap at the near post when the whole ground was expecting a clip to the back post. One-all, and a platform for the league leaders’ bid for three points.

To the credit of every single player, the pace never dropped and the combative spirit actually rose a couple of notches. Jarvis – a winger in a full-back’s shirt – powered all the way through but Winterton was out at his feet to save bravely. At the other end, a terrific expansive pass by Aaron Hopkinson set up a great chance for Town to regain the lead, but the final finish was put high into the night sky.

Then young substitute Mykee Worman drove through an empty midfield but Binfield dashed miles out of his goal to clear. The Town Hall clock struck a quarter past nine, and watches around the perimeter fence were anxiously checked every few seconds. “Ah well,” muttered a voice among the travelling Marigolds, “a point wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

But the stopwatch of fate was still running. And with a minute left, a fizzing corner-kick from the Eastbourne right was met by young substitute Festos Kamara’s perfect flashing header for 2-1. Ecstasy for Town, and despair for the Other Town. Four added minutes saw Brad Santos dismissed for a second yellow card – but no second equaliser for the Golds.