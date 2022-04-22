Eastbourne United enjoy first town derby double for 16 years

The 2-0 victory ensured they jumped above their neighbours in the Southern Combination premier division table and go fifth ahead of their final game.

A competitive derby watched by some 485 spectators saw first half goals from captain Charlie Ball (23 mins) and Tigana Quebe (34 mins) seal the well-deserved win.

Eastbourne United get the better of Eastbourne Town / Picture: Joe Knight

It's all to play for this Saturday in the last planned league games with Utd away to second-placed Saltdean and Town home to bottom of the league East Preston.

Following the appointment of manager Anthony Storey, United will be completing their best season for some years and will finish either fifth or sixth in the league depending on Saturday's results.

The club's women’s team are competing in two cup finals inside a week. The youth section have also had great success with various teams winning their respective leagues, with success also in their cup competitions.