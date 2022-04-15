Treble winners! Young Eastbourne footballers toast season to savour

The final was an incredibly close game against two evenly matched teams but goals from Toby Dicker and Freddie Sarson secured the win.

The last time the club won the Les Kempster Trophy was in 2015 as Ratton Rangers.

This completes a season in which they have also won the Under-14 Sussex Sunday division one and Under-14 Sussex Sunday League Cup.

Eastbourne Unitred Youth U13s celebrate their county cup win / Picture: Simon Roe Photography

Team bosses said at the start of the season neither of the local Sussex youth leagues would allow them to compete in our own age group and they were forced to play the age group above due to the perceived strength of the squad.

They therefore had to compete against teams a year above in all league games.

Having won the league against Eastbourne Borough last February, the team then beat Cuckfield Cosmos in the league final on penalties two weeks ago.

This marks the end of their first full competitive season in youth football having had the previous two disrupted by Covid.