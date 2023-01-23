It has been a big week for the Community Foundation as the charity has been showcasing its community work during the EFL Week of Action.

The Foundation has been out at community sessions to meet participants and community workers as part of a drive to discuss the impact that the Club Community Organisations (CCOs) are having in team’s towns and cities.

The EFL holds the week every year to show the impact of the CCOs of all 72 clubs have on the local communities.

Research experts Substance found that in the 2021-22 season they created over £865million of social value in England and Wales.

Joel Lynch and James Tilley support the Education Academy Friday team

More than £101million had been generated for community investment.

Head of foundation Darren Ford said: "It’s given us an opportunity to showcase what we do across the board.

"In our case we’re supporting and helping the local community of Crawley but with a whole range of different pathways.

“This week we’ve had a variety of programmes going on from our disability programmes, our social inclusions programmes, our Premier League Kicks programme; we’ve had Extra Time Hubs, Cognitive Stimulation Therapy and Sporting Memories and a whole range of different things.

“What we get from being in the community is helping and supporting them – we have a positive impact, we’re supporting a wide range of ages, abilities and experiences.

"It’s not just to become football players – or better footballers – but to feel engaged and connected.

"To see the impact we are having is very satisfying.”

As part of the week the first team payers of Crawley Town have been meeting participants of the programme, too.

The end of the week saw defender Joel Lynch and winger James Tilley support the Education Academy programme students at their South Reserves game against Norwich City.

Lynch witnessed a 5-3 loss but was pleased with what he saw.

He said: “I was surprised by the high quality, I said to them at half time that their general attitude has been really good, it's encouraging to see.

"There was no moaning and they are working well as a team.”

He went on to talk up the importance of the education programme at the Broadfield Stadium:

He said: “I think our jobs as first-team professionals is to get more involved with what's going on in the foundation.

"With the kids involved studying their BTEC sport course, it's not only the football skills they are gaining for later life.

"The club should be proud of what's going on here and I definitely hope to come down more often and get more involved.”

The Foundation have been updating its social media and website with events from the week.

Crawley Town Community Foundation’s vision is to positively change lives through sport and football.

