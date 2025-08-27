Dominic Di Paola was left disheartened by Horsham FC’s bank holiday defeat at Maidenhead United after their supporters had a day to savour against Torquay United.

The Hornets picked up their first-ever National League South victory in dramatic circumstances on Saturday, beating former Football League outfit Torquay 2-1 thanks to Leone Gravata’s late winner.

James Hammond had converted a first half free-kick before the visitors levelled in the second half. Gravata struck in second half stoppage time after he robbed the dallying Gulls goalkeeper to win the ball to send Horsham’s supporters into raptures.

Di Paola said: “We played really well, but it was a real gutter for us to concede that chance. You’re pulling your hair out thinking we’ve not got what we deserved.

“Karma kicked in there as he [Torquay goalkeeper James Hamon] dived to get Leone booked, and then Leone went on to score the winner – so that was good!

“We were good. We were good last Tuesday at Chesham as well, which was really pleasing.”

But Horsham were brought back down to earth on Monday with a 2-1 defeat at Maidenhead.

Shamir Fenelon had given the Hornets a half-time lead, but the Magpies hit back in the second half through Remy Clerima and Jayden Mitchell-Lawson to claim three points.

Di Paola admitted the result at York Road was a source of frustration, and pinned Horsham’s poor second half on their lack of fit players.

He said: “I was just disheartened on Monday. I don’t tend to feel sorry for myself, but I felt sorry for the boys.

“With the budget cuts we’ve had this year, and the small squad and the injuries, we’re bringing a knife to a gun fight.

“I feel for the supporters. They were amazing, and the boys gave absolutely everything over the two days. We had 13 fit players, and of those 13 nine played 90 minutes on Saturday.

“They brought on three big guns, and we had to put Ola [Ogunwamide] and Jake Elliott on who were injured. We just don’t have the squad depth to compete – and it’s soul-destroying because we got our tactics right, we looked really good before half-time, but in the second half we had nothing we could change.

“It’s frustrating for the boys. They’re working really hard, but we’re not able to help them. I’ve barely done a tactical sub this season. Most of the subs have been for injuries or because we’re out on our feet.

“You feel a bit sorry for yourself because you’re not able to compete – and we know we can compete, but we can’t. We’re basically just naming people on the bench because they’ve signed on. Danny Barker was on the bench, but he’s not fit to play. Leone is injured, Greg Luer is injured.

“In this league you need the squad. Last season we had the squad depth to cover injuries comfortably, and we haven’t got that at all at the moment.

“It was a real frustrating one because I felt it was a game we could have got something out of. It’s painfully frustrating to get things right – and the boys followed our instructions and did well – but when they’re completely wiped out and out on their feet, that’s when the sloppiness comes in. By the second half they were gone.

“We can do more than we can at the moment. It’s squad depth and numbers. That’s where we’re falling down.

“The supporters deserve to get better results. They were good on Saturday, but they were amazing on Monday – as good as I’ve ever known them. There were so many of them up there cheering the boys on.

“They know we’re up against it, but it doesn’t make me feel any better. I want to give them more Torquays, I don’t want to have to put up with what we’re putting up with.”

Horsham entertain Salisbury this Saturday and welcome Sussex neighbours Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday evening.

And you can read more from Di Paola throughout the week online at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.