'Embarrassing' - Crawley Town fans react to 'message from the management' asking them to put 'differences aside'

Crawley Town’s ‘management’ have sent a message to fans asking them to ‘put aside differences until May 9’ – a statement some fans called ‘embarrassing’.

Reds are currently one point off the bottom of League Two following a run of six straight defeats. Fans both home and away have shown their feeling towards owners WAGMI United and blamed the way the club has been run as the reason for where they are in the league.

And the Crawley Town Supporters Alliance (CTSA) this called for co-owners Preston Johnson and Eben Smith, and director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley to publicly galvanise the fans.

The CTSA met with Smith on Friday night. That was followed with a ‘Message from the management’ on the Crawley Town website.

The message read: “To the fans of Crawley Town FC, This season has not gone the way we had wished. We have gotten many things wrong and are learning every day. However the most important factor is that we have our future in our own hands. Tomorrow’s fixture against Harrogate Town is selling well and we expect to have a near home capacity crowd of around 4,000 fans in the Broadfield. Putting aside any differences until May 9th, let’s unite on the common goal of league survival and make our home a fortress, backing Scott and the players not just on Saturday, but for the remainder of the season. Thank you for the continued support. #COYR”

The CTSA then put out their own statement. It read: “We are grateful for the opportunity to have a 45 minute zoom call with Even Smith this evening when we urged the ownership group to engage with the supporters of Crawley Town. We had hoped that they would step forward, break their silence and demonstrate leadership in the absence of a CEO and address the supporters ahead of what is a huge game tomorrow. Instead, we got a message from the ‘Management’. We will be asking Eben for another meeting next week to go through more questions we had. The meantime we do agree for 90 minutes tomorrow we need every CTFC fan to make the Broadfield a fortress and get behind the team.”

The club’s statement has not impressed Reds fans.

Replying to the club’s Facebook post, Steve Herbert said: “What an embarrassing post by my home town football club!”

Alan Williams said: “Can this get any more embarrassing, the staff must recoil in horror every time they are told to put something on the website. You couldn’t make this up #clueless”

Steve Webb said: “Put our differences aside, by May 9th we'll probably no longer be a football league club unless you get your act together now...WAGMI OUT!!!!!”

