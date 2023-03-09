Crawley Town v Harrogate Town preview: Reds face biggest game of the season as Sulphurites visit

Crawley’s biggest game of the season arrives on Saturday in a must win game against fellow strugglers Harrogate.

It’s a game that should see a big crowd at The Broadfield Stadium, with tickets priced at just £2 a near capacity crowd is to be expected. It’s a huge game for both sides with Crawley looking to boost their survival hopes and Harrogate looking to edge themselves further away from Crawley’s position.

A win for either side would be huge, and a draw wouldn’t suit either team with both seeing this as a very winnable game.

Simon Weaver, manager of Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Both sides come into the game in not great spells of form, but Harrogate have been picking up more points through the amount of draws they’re picking up. Prior to their midweek game at Doncaster, Harrogate had picked up five draws from their last six matches, which has kept them away from the drop zone.

Simon Weaver and Scott Lindsey will both know how big this game is for their sides with their EFL status on the line both sides need big results. Crawley will probably expect to have a lot of the ball in this game with Harrogate often being out possessed in the league this season.

But The Reds have often not been able to make possession count with them out possessing teams in so many games since Scott Lindsey has taken over but they don’t have enough points to show for it. Either of these teams could be playing non-league football next season and it can’t be underestimated how big a game this is.