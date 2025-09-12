Dominic Di Paola is looking forward to being reunited with a ‘Horsham legend’ when the Hornets hit the road in the FA Cup tomorrow.

This Saturday sees Horsham travel to Isthmian South Central outfit Westfield in the second qualifying round of the Cup.

The Field are skippered by Dylan Merchant, whose extra-time header in the 2018-19 Isthmian South East play-off final sealed the Hornets’ return to the Isthmian Premier.

The defender also has the distinction of being the first player to score at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, netting Horsham's opening goal in a 4-1 friendly win against Hampshire side Hartley Wintney on July 13, 2019.

Merchant, who joined the Hornets from Chipstead in September 2018, departed the club on June 24, 2021. He made 61 appearances and scored three goals during his time in West Sussex.

Di Paola said: “We are favourites no doubt about it, but I know Dylan Merchant. He’s a Horsham legend and I know what Dylan is like – he’s a winner. I know he’s their captain and he’ll get them fired up for it.

“I love Dylan to bits, by the way. He’s the absolute stereotypical Dom Di Paola player! It’s going to be good to see him.”

Westfield sit 13th in the Isthmian South Central, having won two and lost two of their opening four league fixtures, but have been victorious in their last three in all competitions.

Dylan Merchant (third from left) lines up ahead of Horsham's first-ever league game at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium in August 2019. Picture by Steve Robards

Nathan Rogers’ double saw the Field beat Sheppey United 2-0 in the first qualifying round of the Cup, setting up their date with the Hornets, while last weekend saw them claim another Kentish scalp in the FA Trophy.

Goals from Manolis Gogonas, Kiye Martin, Aderi Dede, and Devonte Webster Swack helped Westfield overcome Margate 4-2, and secure a second qualifying round home tie with Bognor Regis Town on September 20.

Di Paola was bracing for a tough test in Surrey, acknowledging that Westfield would be ‘bang up’ for their clash against the Hornets.

And the boss also revealed that this year’s FA Cup would hold greater significance for Horsham, as they looked to pick up prize money to bolster the club’s coffers.

Jack Brivio will miss Horsham's trip to Westfield after going off injured at Maidstone last weekend. Picture by John Lines

He said: “We know they’re going to be bang up for it. We’ve had upsets against teams down the years.

“I’m never complacent. I’ll prepare exactly the same way for them as I have for every other game we’ve played over the last three or four years.

“We’ll look forward to going up there. I’ve never been there before, which is unusual for me.

“But they’ll be bang up for it. I think apart from their first two games, they’ve been in good form.

Jake Elliott has been struggling with a groin issue and is a doubt for Horsham's FA Cup tie in Surrey. Picture by John Lines

“Finances are tight this season, so we will try and earn some money as well. I never cared about that in the past, but this year is a different kettle of fish! If we can bring some cash in, that would be great.”

The Hornets will be missing Ola Ogunwamide and skipper Jack Brivio for their trip to Westfield, while Jake Elliott is a doubt.

And Di Paola admitted that, while it had been ‘useful’ to have had a full week off, a number of players were ‘hanging on for their lives’ in terms of fitness.

He said: “It’s useful that we’ve had a week off. If we’d played in midweek we’d be in pieces. We’ll be refreshed a little bit.

“We’ve got a lot of boys who are hanging on for their lives at the moment. That’s the other problem.

“Brivio suffered a really bad challenge on Saturday, and Jake Elliott is struggling with his groin. We’ve got some injury headaches.

“Ola and Brivs are out, so that makes our squad even thinner. We won’t be able to make wholesale changes.

“I think it’ll be more a case of picking players who are fit. We won’t be mixing and matching because you feel like you can win the game. We haven’t got a big squad, so even when you’re mixing and matching you’re still picking the same boys in the same areas.

“Whoever is fittest will make the XI, and the ones who are struggling a bit – of which we have three or four who have been playing through the pain – we probably can’t play them. We’re at the point with one or two where one more game might tip them over the edge.”