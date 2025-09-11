Dominic Di Paola toasted a ‘great eight days’ for Horsham FC after their fabulous 3-0 National League South victory at highly-fancied Maidstone United.

The Hornets secured their first away win of the season on Saturday thanks to unanswered goals from Rhys Murphy, Reece Myles-Meekums and Greg Luer.

The visitors went ahead on 39 minutes when Murphy dinked the ball over Stones stopper Nathan Harness for his first Horsham goal.

And the Hornets doubled their advantage in the eighth minute of first half stoppage time, Myles-Meekums tucking home from close-range.

A defensive calamity at the back allowed Horsham to add their third on 81 minutes. A pass over the top saw the ball bounce off substitute Luer and into the net.

Di Paola said: “We’ve had a good eight days. We should have won against Salisbury, we played very well against Eastbourne Borough and thoroughly dominated the game, and then got a really good win up at Maidstone. I’m really happy with the eight days’ work.

“Everyone was good. I thought it was really good to see the boys come off the bench and play so well. I’ve been expecting a bit more from the subs, and all the subs came on and were great. Lucas [Rodrigues] and Sham [Fenelon] were brilliant when they came on.

“I’m buzzing. I’m really happy. Maidstone have an amazing ground and they’re a big club, so it’s good to go up there and play so well.”

Horsham celebrate Greg Luer's goal at Maidstone. Pictures by John Lines

The fine victory in Kent moved the Hornets up to 12th in the National League South, with a record of won three, drawn two, lost three from their opening eight games.

Horsham have already claimed some impressive scalps in their first-ever campaign at step two. The Hornets’ win at last season’s National League South play-off finalists Maidstone followed superb home victories against former Football League outfit Torquay United and Sussex rivals Eastbourne Borough, both play-off semi-finalists in 2024-25.

Di Paola admitted he was happy with Horsham’s start to the season, but warned against complacency as the Hornets looked to retain their step two status.

He said: “We’ve done all right, but the minute you take your eye off the ball you get beaten. The minute you get a bit confident you’re going to come unstuck.

Rhys Murphy netted his first goal for the Hornets at Maidstone

“When you go into anything new you need to gain a bit of traction, so it’s good that we’ve been able to do that bit. That’s important, when you look at a table and you’re not rock bottom or on zero points.

“We’ll look at where we are again in ten games, which is roughly a quarter of the season. It gives us a reference point.

“There won’t be any complacency from me this season until we’re mathematically safe. I think you can go on a slippery run of defeats. Using Eastbourne Borough as an example, they’ve had a few problems early doors with injuries and whatnot.

“My thought process is make hay while the sun shines, and get some points on the board, because we know at some stage it might change. We could have a bad spell and that’s when we need to stick together.

Reece Myles-Meekums wheels away after adding Horsham's second in Kent

“But I am happy with the start, in general. I’d argue we should have another three points given some of the games and some of the results. Anything points-wise is big in this league, so we’ll take that.”

Horsham hit the road this Saturday for an FA Cup second qualifying round clash with Isthmian South Central outfit Westfield.

You can read our preview to this tie tomorrow at sussexworld.co.uk/sport.