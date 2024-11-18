FA Trophy draw: Torquay, Boreham Wood and Gosport lie in wait for Sussex trio
The draw for round three was made live on Talksport 2 on Monday afternoon and has given two sides away trips and one a home tie.
Boreham Wood will host Eastbourne Borough – and it will be the third time the sides have met in this first half of the season.
Wood beat Borough 1-0 in the FA Cup earlier in the season but the Sports gained revenge with a 2-1 National South win a few weeks later – both those games coming at Priory Lane.
Borough came through Saturday’s second round with a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Dorking Wanderers after a 1-1 draw. See pictures from the win by Lydia and Nick Redman here.
There’s another big cup awayday on the cards for Dominic Di Paola and his Horsham FC squad – they will visit National South side Torquay, their reward for winning at home to another National South team, Maidstone, in round two. Here are John Lines’ pictures from their win over Stones.
Meanwhile Worthing – who needed a late Danny Cashman goal to see off Chichester City 3-2 at Oaklands Park in their second round tie – will host Southern League premier south side Gosport in the next round. Read Ian Worden’s report of the Chi City-Rebels tie here.
The ties are due to be played on Saturday, December 7, with third round winners receiving £4,500 and losing teams getting £1,250.
Round dates
Third Round Proper - Saturday 7 December
Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 4 January
Fifth Round Proper - Saturday 1 February
Sixth Round Proper - Saturday 1 March
Semi Final - Saturday 5 April
Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May
Prize money
Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000
Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250
Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500
Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750
Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000
Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000
Final runners-up: £30,000
Final winners: £60,000
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.