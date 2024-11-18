FA Trophy draw: Torquay, Boreham Wood and Gosport lie in wait for Sussex trio

By Steve Bone and Matt Pole
Published 18th Nov 2024, 15:52 GMT
Horsham celebrate on their way to beating Maidstone in the FA Trophy secound round | Picture: John LinesHorsham celebrate on their way to beating Maidstone in the FA Trophy secound round | Picture: John Lines
Horsham celebrate on their way to beating Maidstone in the FA Trophy secound round | Picture: John Lines
Sussex’s three remaining sides in the FA Trophy have discovered who they will face in the last 64.

The draw for round three was made live on Talksport 2 on Monday afternoon and has given two sides away trips and one a home tie.

Boreham Wood will host Eastbourne Borough – and it will be the third time the sides have met in this first half of the season.

Wood beat Borough 1-0 in the FA Cup earlier in the season but the Sports gained revenge with a 2-1 National South win a few weeks later – both those games coming at Priory Lane.

Borough came through Saturday’s second round with a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Dorking Wanderers after a 1-1 draw. See pictures from the win by Lydia and Nick Redman here.

There’s another big cup awayday on the cards for Dominic Di Paola and his Horsham FC squad – they will visit National South side Torquay, their reward for winning at home to another National South team, Maidstone, in round two. Here are John Lines’ pictures from their win over Stones.

Meanwhile Worthing – who needed a late Danny Cashman goal to see off Chichester City 3-2 at Oaklands Park in their second round tie – will host Southern League premier south side Gosport in the next round. Read Ian Worden’s report of the Chi City-Rebels tie here.

The ties are due to be played on Saturday, December 7, with third round winners receiving £4,500 and losing teams getting £1,250.

Round dates

Third Round Proper - Saturday 7 December

Fourth Round Proper - Saturday 4 January

Fifth Round Proper - Saturday 1 February

Sixth Round Proper - Saturday 1 March

Semi Final - Saturday 5 April

Final - Saturday 10 or Sunday 11 May

Prize money

Second round: Winners receive £3750, losers receive £1000

Third round: Winners receive £4500, losers receive £1250

Fourth round: Winners receive £5250, losers receive £1500

Fifth round: Winners receive £6000, losers receive £1750

Quarter Final: Winners receive £7500, losers receive £2000

Semi-Final: Winners receive £15,000, losers receive £5000

Final runners-up: £30,000

Final winners: £60,000

