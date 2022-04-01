Faygate are champions - and Roffey Robins beat Ashurst Wood

FAYGATE

Faygate Youth U14s secured an empathic 12-0 victory over Storrington in their final league match to clinch the division A title, a result which ensured Faygate went undefeated throughout their league campaign

A determined Faygate display meant they raced into an 8-0 lead at the break with a further four goals added in the second half.

Faygate Youth U14s - champions

Goalscorers on the day were Phillip Tatum with six, taking his tally for the season to 34s. Captain Bailey Shorey hit two with Max Hammond, Sean Purser, Lucas Potter and Bill McKay all scoring one each.

Faygate now look forward to the league cup final on April 30 (10.45am) at Horsham FC, where they hope to secure the double.

ROFFEY ROBINS

Roffey Robins Atletico's line-up

A heroic performance from striker Luca Harris inspired Roffey Robins Atletico to a well deserved victory over Ashurst Wood.

Atletico took the lead as Michael Gomes was fouled in the penalty area, with skipper Aaron Woodhams converting the spot kick.

Ashurst continued to dominate possession and scored twice to take a lead at half time. It could have been more but for the heroics of goalkeeper Theo Botevyle.

In the hot sunshine, and with a large pitch, Ashurst began to tire and it was Atletico’s turn to dominate possession, but without creating much in the way of chances.

Josh Davidson and Dan Klamm performed well at the centre of defence, and right back Henry Dinsdale again put in another outstanding performance.

Woodhams and Will Anderson began to put a stranglehold on the midfield and Joshua Bellamy was unlucky with a chance.

Striker Harris’ reintroduction provided the impetus needed. He immediately chased a ball down the left wing, won a battle with his opponent and played in a superb cross for Romario Moratalla to convert.

Fin Ledingham and Gomes worked well on the left to convert defence into attack and Lucas Byrne was industrious on the right.

The winner came from a free kick in the centre circle. Woodhams slightly over hit his kick, which the keeper diverted on to the cross bar.

Gomes was first to the loose ball and played in Harris who smashed the ball home for a deserved winner.

Roffey manager Ricardo Moratalla said: “I’m proud of the whole team. They worked hard and played some lovely football.

“Luca was disappointed to have been subbed off in the first half and when he came back on he had a point to prove. He made the difference, creating one goal and scoring another.