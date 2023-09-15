'Feel-good factor' - Crawley Town boss looking forward to Tranmere Rovers clash with Reds in 'a good place'

Crawley Town face off against Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium and manager Scott Lindsey says his side are in ‘a good place’ going into the League Two clash.

The sides are have differing fortunes this season with the Reds in 10th while Tranmere are in 22nd with on only one win from their opening seven matches. The Wirral club parted company with manager Ian Dawes this week and Nigel Adkins has been placed in temporary charge.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to,” said Scott Lindsey. “We’re in a good place at the moment, we’ve got a real feel-good factor about the place.”

Tranmere Rovers sacked Ian Dawes just a few days ago after a 2-0 loss to Colchester, and Red’s boss Scott Lindsey shared his thoughts on the decision:

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was all smiles after the Newport County win. Picture: Eva Gilbert/SussexWorld

“It’s never nice to watch a fellow manager get the sack.”

That’s not the only problem Lindsey had with Dawes’ sacking; teams often get a new manager ‘bounce’. Under the interim management of Nigel Adkins, Crawley town aren’t sure how Tranmere will set up.

“We haven’t gone overboard with looking into what they’ve done in past games. I think that they’re a hardworking side. They can change a game quickly.”

Given the team can’t concentrate on the opposition heading into Saturday’s match, Lindsey and his team have been focusing on how they can improve. Given that the Red’s haven’t kept a clean sheet in their last eight games, the Crawley boss was clear that needs to change. We want to be a little bit stingier in our defensive actions.”

Kellen Gordon has been injured since Crawley’s match against MK Dons on the 15th of august, but Scott Lindsey his thoughts about his return to the team.

“Ade [Ademayo] and Kellen Gordon have trained all week, I think Saturday might be too soon for them to be included in the squad.”

Club captain, Ben Gladwin has also been suffering with an injury, but has intergrated himself back into the first team after recovering. He shared his thoughts on the coming game and how Crawley Town can prepare:

“There’s not so much work you can do on them, because you have no idea what they’re going to do.” He said, referencing their recent appointment of Nigel Adkins as interim manger.

