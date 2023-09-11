Former Newcastle United and Notts County striker is showing what he can do at Crawley Town

Crawley Town striker Adam Campbell says he is keen to show the fans what he can do – and they got a very good sight of it on Saturday.

The diminutive 28-year-old scored two goals and set up one in the 4-1 hammering of Newport County at the Broadfield Stadium. It was a stunning display from the former Newcastle United and Gateshead player. Campbell was one of the 15 signings Scott Lindsey made over and it looks like he could be one of the shrewdest.

When Dom Telford left, fans from some quarters asked where the goals were going to come from – and on Saturday Campbell started to answer that question. And he is delighted to show off what he and the team can do.

"I think it's cliché that it's all about the team and the result but it's true,” said Campbell. “And I think we showed what we've tried to do from the start of the season. We kept the ball well, we knew the conditions were going to be hot and if we could keep the ball moving, you get tired and I think it showed obviously second half we ran away with it and that's what, that's what we try to do and it's always good when it comes off. When you join a new club, you want to impress your teammates and the manager, but you also want to show the fans what, what you're all about as well. There was a good number of fans at Stockport, but obviously even more here today. So it's great to get to get off the mark and, and sort of show what I can do.”

Adam Campbell is all smiles after his second goal against Newport County on Saturday | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Reds host Tranmere on Saturday and they are team who are sitting 22nd and have just sacked manager Ian Dawes after just one win in seven. And Campbell wants to take the current form into that game.

"Obviously that on the back of a 6-0 at Swindon, we all wanted to put things right straight away. We got a semi positive result at Stockport because we thought that we should have won that game.

“So although on the face of it, a point is a good result away from home, I think we really wanted to win that. Then obviously the lads on Tuesday were brilliant. And then again, today, we, we've really performed well.

