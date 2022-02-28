Not due to a pandemic, but due to an illegal war by its neighbour Russia. Talk about a country living in the dark ages.
President Putin reminds me of that bully in the playground at school, who just wouldn’t stop until he’s terrorised all around him.
With so many sanctions being imposed on Russia, it was FIFA’s turn to sanction this crazy state.
Instead of banning Russia from football until the war stops, they have just asked them to play at a neutral venue and without their National anthem and flag. FIFA hang your heads in shame!
Well done to the growing national football federation’s across Europe who are refusing to play Russia at all, why they carry out this horrendous assault on its democratic and peaceful neighbour.
I like to think I speak for people everywhere including Crawley fans when I say Ukraine we stand with you.
As for Crawley they produced a heroic performance last Saturday overcoming run away leaders Forest Green Rovers by two goals to one. Goals by Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe secured the points.
It was the start of four home games in a row that can really make a difference to a season that has been very up and down so far.
Let’s hope the word stability can be used both for Crawley Town FC but especially for the people of Ukraine who are the true hero’s of the hour.
#StopTheWar
