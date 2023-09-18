‘Fighting spirit’ – Crawley Town star praises side after last-gasp Tranmere Rovers win

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 23-year-old scored his fourth goal of the season and made a massive influence on Saturday match. His side fought back twice and earned the three points in stoppage time thanks to Klaidi Lolos’ winner.

Tsaroulla praised the whole squad on their ‘togetherness’. He said: “ It’s brilliant it’s showing out there and it’s showing what a great squad we have Lolos came on done brilliantly to get a goal when we needed yeah it’s just a great togetherness and a real fighting spirit.When we go down as it doesn’t matter we got each other’s backs and we go out and try and put the result right.”

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey has previously in post-match press conferences had high praise and labelled Tsaroulla one of the best in his position in the league. Tsaroulla was a constant threat throughout the game in the left back position.

Nick Tsaroulla scored his fourth goal of the season against Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Tsaroulla said: “I’m not thinking about goals and assists, I’m just trying to enjoy it to be honest I feel like it’s a nice pressure to have but I think I’m in love with the system that the gaffer playing and he’s obviously you know he’s put full trust in me and if i keep repaying him then you know that’s what I want to do. I’m enjoying every minute playing in this system.”

Although the PA system named Tsaroulla man of the match after providing a goal and an assist, he praised the impact of the substitutes especially the last-minute winner Lolos. He said: “Yeah he’s a top player, Klaidi I think today he showed a little glimpse of what he can do for this club so the fans should be really excited to have him here because he’s a top player and I see it day in and day out.”

The longest serving player at Crawley, Tsaroulla reiterated his admiration for the cheerful fans. He said: “I love every single one of those fans you know with all my heart they’re brilliant. You know the support they give myself and also the whole team it really gives us a boost and we’re making this place a fortress and it’s not easy for opponents to come here, you know the crowd are on them they’re really behind us and they do give us that extra support to keep fighting and try and win.”

Crawley Town have won back-to-back home league matches for the first time this season. He smiled when asked about the expectations for the rest of the season. He said: “Let’s just enjoy today and let’s take it day by day. It’s not good to keep jumping into the future, just enjoy the present. We’ll reflect on the game, see where we can improve and just keep improving enjoying it week in week out.”