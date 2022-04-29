Five-star Ringmer beat Westfield to end season on the up

Ringmer’s first home fixture in three months had a dream start. On the front foot from the kick-off, Ringmer’s dominance of possession was apparent.

Inside ten minutes, Jacob Ashwood, playing in a more advanced position, had opened the scoring. Marcin Ruda was the provider with a low cross that saw Ashwood finish from close range.

Ringmer’s advantage was nearly doubled on a number of occasions. Westfield’s goalkeeper Charlie Holmwood thwarted a number of chances including what looked a certain goal for golden boot-hunting forward Tom Stevenson.

Ringmer AFC firsts have finished second in the MSFL

As half-time drew close, Ringmer captain Glenn Hunt’s composure gave his side a two-goal cushion, as a clever back-heeled finish from Martin Stephen’s squared pass nestled in the far corner.

The second half saw no sign of easing off by a Ringmer side that quickly upped the ante with the introduction of U17 youth teamers Will Mizon, Jake Barber and Josh Sudan, and forward Sam Strutt.

The only blemish on Ringmer’s record was a long throw and speculative Westfield header that looped into the back of the net.

The goal thwarted an end-of-season clean sheet for the otherwise untroubled back four of Connor Ghosh, Charlie Conrath, Brad Duke and Rob Le Cras and starting goalkeeper Riley Taylor.

Stevenson ultimately secured the top goalscorer accolade with a second half double either side of Westfield’s goal, the energetic forward producing two well taken finishes towards the end of the second 45. Martin Stephen, substitute for the injured Sam Bines, was rewarded for his work rate and two intelligent assists with a goal of his own. Ruda contributed two further assists that would have seen him secure the MoM award had Alex Plummer not put on a midfield masterclass.