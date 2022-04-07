Focus comes before celebration plans for Worthing FC boss

The Rebels boss said the build-up to the trip to Bowers – where a win would confirm them as champions – would be no different to any other week. He has been consistent all season in not letting his players get ahead of themselves, even though they have led the table from the start.

An at-times-nervy 1-0 home win over Haringey courtesy of another Calum Kealy goal has put Worthing closer than ever to the prize they feel they should have been able to claim two years ago.

Players and fans celebrate Calum Kealy's goal - which proved the winner - at Woodside Road last Saturday v Haringey / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Ten points clear of closest challengers Bishop’s Stortford with four games to play, three points at Bowers on Saturday will spark an almighty party.

But Hinshelwood said: “We need to approach the game as we would any other. We’ll work hard at training and prepare for what we know will be another hard game. Obviously we now know one win will get us over the line but things don’t change really – we have to focus on our performance and see where it takes us.

“We’ll have a big number of fans at the game and it’s important we don’t take our eye off the ball.”

Stortford have not given up the title chase easily, and Hinshelwood was pleased last Saturday did eventually yield three points for his side in front of 1,350.

Worthing dominated the early exchanges but the goal wouldn’t come. “It just didn’t fall for us,” he said. “That can bring tension but full credit to the players, they kept going and we played some really good stuff. We got the goal in the end. Hinshelwood accepted some nervousness crept into Worthing’s play when the goal didn’t come.

But he said: “We’ve got to get that out of our system. We’ve got to relish the last four games.

“They’ve got into an incredible position and have got a great points tally for this stage and we’ve got to carry on.”

Joel Colbran could come back into contention after injury for Saturday – while wideman Alex Parsons, a long-term absentee with knee trouble, may feature in the Easter clashes with Carshalton and Horsham.