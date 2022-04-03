Worthing FC and Hastings United so close to Isthmian titles

Both Sussex sides could have been celebrating by 5pm but Worthing needed others to slip up, and they didn't, while Hastings - agonisingly - did not get the one goal that would have earned victory over Haywards Heath and got the job done.

Both sides have four games left and will surely get over the line - perhaps both will do it next weekend, when Worthing visit Bowers and Pitsea and Hastings go to Faversham.

Here is Paddy Gladman's report on Worthing's 1-0 win at Woodside Road over Haringey:

Worthing win in unconvincing fashion, to claim a vital three points in a tough match at home to Haringey Borough.

The Rebels came flying out of the blocks, as they started the first half very brightly.

Jasper Pattenden forced visiting keeper Alexander Zumani into a superb flying save within the opening two minutes, which was just one of a number of big opportunities for the league leaders inside the opening half an hour.

Haringey grew into the affaire later on in the half, as Rebels heads began to drop slightly; as a result of the missed chances.

Both sides had to settle for a goalless opening 45’ – as they headed in for half time. However, Worthing will have been disappointed not to have found an opener.

Unlike the first, The Mackerel Men started the second half slowly. Borough’s Georgios Aresti had a big chance to take the lead in the 58th minute, just after he received a yellow card for a late challenge on James Beresford.

That would prove to be Aresti’s only highlight of the second half. The Cypriot saw red, for a second bookable offence; after a rash challenge on Pattenden in the 65th minute.

Life for the visitors was already hard enough with 11 men on the pitch, however once reduced to 10 – it really showed. The Rebels forced Haringey to drop deep and just 7’ minutes after Aresti’s red, the hosts found the opener.

Callum Kealy bundled home from close range in front of an ecstatic Worthing faithful.

Hinshelwood’s men suffered a couple of late scares, as Harrison Male delivered a big stop to prevent a leveller; before Rakim Richards found the back of the net for Borough. Fortunately, Richards was denied by the lineman’s offside flag.