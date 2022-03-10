Worthing FC are not looking at the league table... yet

After another six-point week, Worthing are 13 clear of their closest rivals at the top of the Isthmian premier and fans are starting to dream of the title.

But the manager insists there are still nine stiff tests ahead of them and they cannot afford to take their eye off the ball or allow any hint of complacency. He cites Saturday’s home game against Margate – who beat them in Kent earlier in the campaign – and Tuesday’s trip to second-placed Bishop’s Stortford as prime examples of games where they will come unstuck if not at their best.

Lewes v Worthing in pictures.

Worthing players and their fans celebrate the win at Lewes / Picture: James Boyes

The past week’s two wins were both on the road. Goals by Callum Kealy and Jesse Starkey earned a 2-1 success in front of a crowd of 2,347 at play-off chasing Lewes on Saturday – then Kealy struck again for the only goal at East Preston on Tuesday night. It was his 12th goal despite only having joined Worthing in December.

Hinshelwood praised his players for taking maximum points from two very different games but said he was not looking at the league table.

“At Lewes it was fantastic to see such a big crowd and big away following,” he said.

“We didn’t get into our rythym but probably created six good chances, which in a tight game is very good.

“At 1-1 in the second half it could have gone either way and Jesse produced that bit of quality for the winner.

“The celebrations with the fans at the end were great. That big following shows the direction the club is going in.

“At East Thurrock it was arguably our most satisfying win of the season. The pitch was bad – really bobbly – and we had to change the way we play. But the players showed they can adapt, worked hard for the clean sheet and again Cal (Kealy) was there when it mattered.”

Hinshelwood again praised the work-rate of Kealy and strike partner Ollie Pearce as being vital to the success.

He added: “We’ve got another tough week ahead and just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”