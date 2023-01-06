Former Brentford, Wycombe and Colchester midfielder reportedly in the running for the Crawley Town hotseat

Former Brentford, Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United midfielder Sam Saunders is reportedly in the running to take up the manager’s role at Crawley Town.

Football League World has reported that the Brentford B assistant manager is under consideration for the vacancy at Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley are currently on the hunt for a new manager following Matthew Etherington’s departure after just 34 days in charge.

Picture by Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Saunders took over as Brentford B assistant manager in June 2019. He completed studying for his UEFA A License in 2021.

The midfielder made 126 league appearances for Dagenham & Redbridge after signing from Carshalton Athletic in 2005. Saunders was a key member of the Daggers squad that lift the Conference Premier title, and secured promotion to the Football League for the first time ever, at the end of the 2006/07 campaign.

He moved to Brentford in 2009 and would enjoy an eight-year spell in West London. Saunders appeared over 200 times for the Bees in all competitions and helped them secure promotion to the Championship in 2013/14. He was inducted into Brentford’s Hall of Fame in May 2017.

Saunders went on to play for Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United, before returning to non-league in 2019.

