Former Charlton Athletic and Sutton United defender joins Horsham FC

The Hornets have agreed a move for defender Harry Osborne from fellow Isthmian Premier side Kingstonian.

An central defender by trade, but can play in any position at the back, the 28-year-old started his career at Charlton Athletic before moving on loan to Sutton United for a two-year spell from 2013 to 2015.

He then moved to Welling United one year later, ahead of further spells at Hemel Hempstead Town, Bishop’s Stortford and Merstham.

Horsham new boy Harry Osborne (right) in action for of Welling United during the Emirates FA Cup second round match against Carlisle United in 2015. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

From there, he moved across to Kingstonian, where he has been plying his trade ever since.

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Osborne said: “I was pretty set on staying but after speaking with Dom [Di Paola, Hornets manager] and hearing his ambitions, it really stuck in my mind. So, after speaking with him, seeing the lovely ground, and knowing the huge following you have, it was a no brainer.

“The key thing was Dom. After chatting with him, only then did it feel like the right time for me to have a fresh start.”

“You had the great FA Cup run last year but I know there are aspirations for promotion, possibly even winning the title, which I think you deserve as a club, so hopefully we can do better in the league.”

Osborne’s Kingstonian career suffered a setback last season where appearances were few and far between, however he admits he’s looking forward to pre-season.

He continued: “I had an injury quite early on last season and with some other stuff going on, I needed to take a break. But I’m raring to go again.

“By the time pre-season comes I know I’ll be as fit as anyone else.”

Describing himself as a ‘ball-playing, modern day sweeper with a real passion for defending’, he set out his aims for the upcoming campaign: “I want to play as many games as possible and help the team as much as I can and try to finish as high in the league as we can.