Former Chelsea forward joins Horsham FC after impressing on trial

Former Chelsea academy player Mo Juwara has joined the Hornets after impressing while on trial during pre-season.

The forward delivered a standout performance in Horsham’s 2-1 home win over Leatherhead in their first friendly on Tuesday, July 19, and manager Dominic Di Paola was delighted to have the 21-year-old on board.

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Di Paola said: “Mo’s been with us throughout most of pre-season and has impressed us with his workrate and looks very comfortable on the bal.

Former Chelsea academy forward and Lancing fan favourite Mo Juwara has signed for Horsham after impressing on trial. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“He’s been at Lancing and Three Bridges and should give us another dimension to our game.”

Having started his career in West London, Juwara had a spell at Haywards Heath Town as an under-18 before joining Lancing in 2019.

The young gun spent two Covid-curtailed campaigns at Culver Road, culminating in the Lancers’ promotion to the Isthmian South East at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

He enjoyed brief spells at Three Bridges and Southern League Premier Division South outfit Farnborough last season, before returning to former club Lancing.

The youngster helped the Lancers stave off the drop from the Isthmian South East via a relegation play-off.

Meanwhile, teenage Horsham midfielder Charlie Gibson has signed dual terms with SCFL Premier Division side Loxwood. Gibson spent last season on loan at the Magpies’ near-neighbours, and league rivals, Broadbridge Heath.