Horsham FC submit application for ground improvements to council

The application includes plans for an extension to the Octotech Stand, two extended replacement stands and a press box on the dugouts side of the ground, the subsequent relocation of the existing Durrants and Lines & James stands to the Jack Scrase Community Pitch, an electronic scoreboard and additional turnstiles.

This will not change the existing ground capacity.

Chairman Kevin Borrett, said: “We are very excited to be making this planning application to the council which will improve the matchday experience for all our fans.

Horsham FC have submitted a planning application to Horsham District Council for additional facilities aiming to enhance the matchday experience at the Camping World Community Stadium. Picture by Steve Robards

“We saw how some of our supporters were repeatedly drenched in the wet weather last winter, and the new covered stands will ensure that everyone can remain dry, even in the worst of conditions.

“We are aware that some fans are still understandably nervous about attending matches post-Covid and the additional space will allow them to watch games while remaining distanced from others.

“We have also listened to comments about the queues on matchdays and hope that the additional turnstiles will help to alleviate these.

"Finally, the new scoreboard should add to the atmosphere and matchday fun for everyone”.

If you would like to support Horsham’s application, you can do so by visiting the HDC Planning Portal.

Select “View and Comment on planning applications”, then “View and Comment on planning applications” on the next page.

Enter the reference “DC/22/1133” into the search field, which will take you to the application details.