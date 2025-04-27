Former Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United midfielder on 'massively deflating' moment at end of Crawley Town's win over Northampton Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gavan Holohan said it was ‘massively deflating’ when the Crawley Town players and staff got the message through that Burton had scored the winner against Cambridge United.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds had done all they could by beating Northampton Town 3-0 at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, but Burton Albion’s late win over Cambridge means Reds’ chance of survival took a huge knock as they now need to overcome a huge goal difference, and hope Burton lose their two remaining games against Wigan and Charlton.

And Holohan, who put in another impressive display for the Reds, described the feeling at the end of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I suppose just deflating really, because we put in a good performance and got a good win,” he said.

Gavan Holohan celebrates Rushian Hepburn-Murphy's opener against Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

"We get the word that Cambridge had obviously equalised, well, we heard the fans cheer, and then I was just hoping that they'd see it out, and unfortunately we found out on the pitch, which is massively deflating because we have put in such an effort today and last week, and since the Gaffer’s come back. We've tried to make up as many points as possible. It's just deflating, but look, it's just one of those things and we have to just keep professional.

“There's another game next week, and we'll just go and attack that.”

When Lindsey returned to Broadfield Stadium for his second spell at the Reds, they were 12 points from safety and looked doomed for relegation – but, although slim, they have a chance of pulling off the great escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was just a message from the Gaffer, and then amongst ourselves, just to keep everybody else honest. We can only do our job, not focus, unfortunately, on what others do, because you see today, it obviously kicks you in the teeth if you're dependent on other results.

“I think since since the Gaffer's come back in, the performances have been good and we've picked up some big results. It's just unfortunate that we were kind of dependent on other results to get us out of that.”

And now the only focus is on winning at Shrewsbury next week, no matter what happens on Tuesday night between Burton and Wigan. Holohan said: “Winning is a good habit to have, so our aim is going to be to go and win again next week, no matter what happens, because the Gaffer will demand that we're successful next year, and, the way to do that is build a bit of momentum between now and the end of the season.

“We have with the results so far and we'll definitely try and build on that next week, and give the fans something to shout about, whoever travels up there.

“They've been brilliant all season, and it would be great to give them something high to go out.”