'Just not right' - Crawley Town boss laments 'crazy' Burton Albion decision which could have say on club's destiny

Crawley Town did all they could to take their season to the final game – but one ‘crazy’ decision could mean Reds’ game with Shrewsbury next week means nothing.

Reds 3-0 win over Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday, along with Burton Albion’s win over Cambridge, meant Scott Lindsey’s mean are just three points from safety.

There is a huge goal difference to overcome but as Lindsey said after the Cobblers win, they are still in it.

But the fly in the ointment is Burton have two games left to get their one point needed for safety – so on Tuesday night it could all be over for Crawley meaning the trip to New Meadow could be meaningless.

Scott Lindsey celebrates Crawley Town's win over Northampton Town at the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

However, if Burton lose both games by big margins, and Reds hammer the Shrews, it could be ecstatic scenes in the away end.

But Lindsey said he couldn’t believe the Burton v Wigan fixture was allowed to be played in the last week of the regular season.

"It's crazy,” he said, “I didn't think you were allowed [to play in the last week] they seem to make rules up as we go along.

"I remember over the course of me being a manager, I've requested games to be in that final week and it's always been a no. I don't understand it, it should have been played weeks ago.

“It's just not right in my opinion but there you go.”

But whatever happens on Tuesday night, Lindsey and his men will be going to win on Saturday. The Reds boss said: “The trick is to carry it [winning] on into next season that's why I want to go to Shrewsbury and win next week because wherever we end up, whatever division we end up in we have to become winners so next week is important we win and we win well and we play well because that's what I want from my team.”