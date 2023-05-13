Edit Account-Sign Out
Former Hastings United CEO and chairman announced as new Haywards Heath Town Women manager

Haywards Heath Town Women have confirmed Billy Wood will become their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign – just days after his resignation as Hastings United’s chairman and chief executive.

By Matt Pole
Published 13th May 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 15:43 BST

Wood, who also helmed the U’s women’s first team, announced his decision to leave The Pilot Field on Thursday [May 11].

He had been at United for four seasons, a spell in which they have had major successes for their men’s, women’s and academy teams and have made great progress in expanding their junior section.

The appointment comes hot on the heels of the recent announcement that Haywards Heath Town Women will take on the name of Crawley Wasps – who finished bottom of this season’s FA Women’s National League South.

A statement on Haywards Heath Town Women’s Twitter account said: “The start of a new era…

“We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Billy Wood as our First team manager!

“Billy, who joins us from his previous role at Hastings United Women boasted an 85% win rate with the U’s, losing just 5%”.

In a further statement on social media, Wood added: “It’s an exciting challenge that I felt was the right one for me and I am looking forward to getting to work, building a competitive squad and reinstating a culture here that the players and staff around the club will adhere to uphold in an effort to bring success.

Haywards Heath Town Women have confirmed Billy Wood will become their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign – just days after his resignation as Hastings United’s chairman and chief executiveHaywards Heath Town Women have confirmed Billy Wood will become their new manager ahead of the 2023-24 campaign – just days after his resignation as Hastings United’s chairman and chief executive
"The National League South East is a competitive division but it’s on us now to get the recruitment right this summer and be ready to go”.

