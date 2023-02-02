Scott Lindsey has announced Ben Gladwin as Crawley Town’s newest captain.

Gladwin, who signed for the Reds last Friday has become Crawley’s new permanent captain and has replaced George Francomb after his deadline day departure.

“He is exactly what it says on the tin, a captain,” said Lindsey after announcing his new skipper. “He is a real leader who drives standards not just on the pitch.

“There’s only 90 minutes in a game and that working week is the most important. He makes sure that the players are on time, are doing the right things and he’s a real stickler for standards.”

Gladwin joined Crawley from Swindon where Lindsey himself was manager until January 6 this year. At their former club, Gladwin only missed two league games and captained the Robins four times this season under Lindsey.

Last weekend, Gladwin made his debut for Crawley off the bench in their 3-2 victory over Salford City. Dom Telford has been named as the club’s vice-captain after leading the line since Francomb was excluded from the matchday squad.