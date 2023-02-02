Gladwin, who signed for the Reds last Friday has become Crawley’s new permanent captain and has replaced George Francomb after his deadline day departure.
“He is exactly what it says on the tin, a captain,” said Lindsey after announcing his new skipper. “He is a real leader who drives standards not just on the pitch.
“There’s only 90 minutes in a game and that working week is the most important. He makes sure that the players are on time, are doing the right things and he’s a real stickler for standards.”
Gladwin joined Crawley from Swindon where Lindsey himself was manager until January 6 this year. At their former club, Gladwin only missed two league games and captained the Robins four times this season under Lindsey.
Last weekend, Gladwin made his debut for Crawley off the bench in their 3-2 victory over Salford City. Dom Telford has been named as the club’s vice-captain after leading the line since Francomb was excluded from the matchday squad.
Francomb, alongside Jake Hessenthaler and Tony Craig weren’t selected for any fixtures following the shock departure of Matthew Etherington as manager, just a month into the job. Before saying goodbye to the Crawley fans on Tuesday, Francomb made 138 appearances for the Reds as a fan favourite defender.