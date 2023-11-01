Former Tottenham Hotspur player and Newcastle United and Aston Villa coach 'agrees deal to become Gillingham's head coach', according to reports
The Gills have been searching for a new head coach after sacking Neil Harris at the beginning of October. And Reds manager Scott Lindsey has been one of the favourites since the search began and last week it was reported he had two interviews for the job.
And this week Gills chairman Brad Galinson revealed they were close to naming the new man in charge. And today, the Guardian have reported Stephen Clemence has agreed a deal. They reported: “Stephen Clemence has agreed a deal to become League Two Gillingham’s head coach, his first managerial post. Clemence, son of the late England goalkeeper Ray, was part of his former Birmingham manager Steve Bruce’s coaching staff at various clubs, including Newcastle, Aston Villa and Hull.
“The 45-year-old will be assisted by the former Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale, who spent the 2021-22 season in charge of Rochdale before taking backroom roles at Hull and MK Dons.” You can read the full story here.
This will be a relief to Reds fans who thought the club would be looking for their seventh manager in two years.
Lindsey told us earlier in the week: “I can’t wait for Gillingham to make an appointment so it settles everyone down a little bit. It’s been going on a long, long while. Fair play to them they are doing their due diligence but it just keeps going on and on, and people are questioning me. I understand why the link is there but I have just got to concentrate on what I am doing. I just hope Gillingham appoints quickly now because it’s half getting on my nerves to be honest with you.”
Hopefully, everyone can calm down now and Crawley can get back to winning ways after a winless October.
They face Notts County in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.