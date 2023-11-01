BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Former Tottenham Hotspur player and Newcastle United and Aston Villa coach announced as new Gillingham head coach

Gillingham have finally announced their new head coach – and the news will delight Crawley Town fans.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 1st Nov 2023, 11:48 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Gills have been searching for a new head coach after sacking Neil Harris at the beginning of October. And Reds manager Scott Lindsey has been one of the favourites since the search began and last week it was reported he had two interviews for the job.

And this week Gills chairman Brad Galinson revealed they were close to naming the new man in charge. And today, just after the Guardian reported he had agreed a deal, the Kent club confirmed Stephen Clemence was their new head coach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They tweeted: “The club is delighted to officially confirm the appointment of as our new First-Team Head Coach.”

Most Popular
Newcastle coach Stephen Clemence reacts during the warm up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Newcastle coach Stephen Clemence reacts during the warm up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle coach Stephen Clemence reacts during the warm up during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on October 30, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

This will be a relief to Reds fans who thought the club would be looking for their seventh manager in two years.

Lindsey told us earlier in the week: “I can’t wait for Gillingham to make an appointment so it settles everyone down a little bit. It’s been going on a long, long while. Fair play to them they are doing their due diligence but it just keeps going on and on, and people are questioning me. I understand why the link is there but I have just got to concentrate on what I am doing. I just hope Gillingham appoints quickly now because it’s half getting on my nerves to be honest with you.”

Hopefully, everyone can calm down now and Crawley can get back to winning ways after a winless October.

They face Notts County in the FA Cup first round on Saturday.

Related topics:GillinghamAston VillaNewcastle UnitedTottenham HotspurHead coach