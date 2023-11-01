Gillingham have finally announced their new head coach – and the news will delight Crawley Town fans.

The Gills have been searching for a new head coach after sacking Neil Harris at the beginning of October. And Reds manager Scott Lindsey has been one of the favourites since the search began and last week it was reported he had two interviews for the job.

They tweeted: “The club is delighted to officially confirm the appointment of as our new First-Team Head Coach.”

This will be a relief to Reds fans who thought the club would be looking for their seventh manager in two years.

Lindsey told us earlier in the week: “I can’t wait for Gillingham to make an appointment so it settles everyone down a little bit. It’s been going on a long, long while. Fair play to them they are doing their due diligence but it just keeps going on and on, and people are questioning me. I understand why the link is there but I have just got to concentrate on what I am doing. I just hope Gillingham appoints quickly now because it’s half getting on my nerves to be honest with you.”

Hopefully, everyone can calm down now and Crawley can get back to winning ways after a winless October.