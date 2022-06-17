Former West Ham United and Watford goalkeeper departs Horsham FC

The ex-West Ham United and Watford stopper moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers last summer and played a key role in the club’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side last season, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets.

Speaking to the club website, Di Paola said: “It’s always disappointing when a player who was a big part of your plans tells you he no longer wants to play for the club but that’s football.

Horsham FC have announced that popular goalkeeper Sam Howes has requested the club cancel his contract so he can pursue a move to National League outfit Wealdstone. Picture by John Lines