Former West Ham United and Watford goalkeeper departs Horsham FC

The ex-West Ham United and Watford stopper moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers last summer and played a key role in the club’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.
The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side last season, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets.
Speaking to the club website, Di Paola said: “It’s always disappointing when a player who was a big part of your plans tells you he no longer wants to play for the club but that’s football.
“Fortunately, I know our supporters are going to be very excited by the announcement of some top signings over the next few weeks.”