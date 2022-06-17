Former West Ham United and Watford goalkeeper departs Horsham FC

Horsham FC have announced that popular goalkeeper Sam Howes has requested the club cancel his contract so he can pursue a move to National League outfit Wealdstone.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 17th June 2022, 11:06 am

The ex-West Ham United and Watford stopper moved to the Hornets from Dorking Wanderers last summer and played a key role in the club’s journey to the first round proper of the FA Cup as well as Horsham’s Velocity Trophy triumph.

The England youth international was an ever-present in manager Dominic Di Paola’s side last season, appearing 60 times in all competitions for the Hornets.

Speaking to the club website, Di Paola said: “It’s always disappointing when a player who was a big part of your plans tells you he no longer wants to play for the club but that’s football.

“Fortunately, I know our supporters are going to be very excited by the announcement of some top signings over the next few weeks.”

