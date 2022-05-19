Horsham FC confirm club's retained list

And Dominic Di Paola’s dream of a ‘quiet summer’ has been realised as the core of last season’s squad will remain at the club.
The Hornets have confirmed that 12 players have agreed terms for next season - while six have departed.
Steve Metcalf, Will Miles, Rob O’Toole and Charlie Harris have already announced their intentions to leave while club legend Gary Charman has retired after a 24-year career.
It has also been confirmed that Chris Sessegnon has departed Horsham.
The defender, who joined from Carshalton in November, made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.
It has not been confirmed whether striker Eddie Dsane will re-sign for next season.
The following players have agreed terms for the new campaign.
Goalkeeper – Sam Howes
Defenders – Tom Day, Danny Dudley, Harvey Sparks
Midfielders – Jack Brivio, Lee Harding, Charlie Hester-Cook, Tom Kavanagh, Tom Richards, Lucas Rodrigues, Doug Tuck
Forwards – Shamir Fenelon