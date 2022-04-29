Four or five new faces can help keep Chichester City competitive

The Oaklands Park outfit have ended an up-and-down campaign – their first full season at Isthmian level – in 11th place.

They rounded off their fixtures with a 2-0 defeat at home to Ramsgate on Saturday.

Josh Clack goes close against Ramsgate / Picture: Neil Holmes

Rutherford admitted they were glad a long, hard season was over but now would turn their attentions to strengthening for 2022-23.

“We lost key players during the season and that hit us hard. Now we are looking at trying to bring in four or five players – and we’re already talking to a couple – while hoping to keep most of the present squad.

“All parts of the squad need strengthening. I don’t want to go on about us being one of the lower spenders in the league but we know what we have to work with and need to do what we can within those restraints.”

Chichester looked capable of a push for the play-offs at one stage but proved too inconsitent for them – tending to go on good runs of results followed by winless sequences.

They have a well-established under-23 and under-18 set-up from which they will look to draw talent for the first team and Rutherford said: “We certainly want to be able to compete with the top teams next season.