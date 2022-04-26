Bognor Regis Town boss issues promise over his thinking for 2022-23 season

That's the message from Rocks gaffer Robbie Blake as he surveyed the season's culmination after the 1-0 loss at Enfield Town in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday in the final game of the campaign.

After seeing his side finish 9th in the standings, Blake, along with assistant boss Jamie Howell, immediately set about putting in place recruitment plans for next term as he bids to improve the Nye Camp squad.

Danny Howick has made the breakthrough at Bognor / Picture: Trevor Staff

The first task is to assess the players he wants to retain and which players might be seeking new challenges. And while the former Premier League striker knows attracting experienced players is crucial, he is also aware of how important it is to tap into the youth ranks at the club.

The recent launch of the Rocks Performance Pathway (RPP) -- under the management of Howell, Russ Chandler and Eastleigh midfielder Danny Hollands -- means Blake can keep an eye on prospects coming through the system. He has already demonstrated his desire to embrace emerging players by promoting young central defender Danny Howick from the U18s.

And, in an interview with Rocks Radio host Peter Kelly-Sullivan, he said: "I'm a manager who will give young players the chance to shine if they are good enough, I think I've shown that with Danny Howick. Tom Holland has had a little taste, and we've had Flynn Barnes with us here at Enfield -- these players will be with us in pre-season and if they are good enough they will get their chance in the squad when the season comes around, that's for sure. And the RPP is there for them so it can only bode well."

Meanwhile, Blake has praised his charges for their hard work since he took over the managerial role following Jack Pearce's decision to step aside in March -- and thanked fans for their support over the campaign. He added: "I've thanked the players for commitment since I've been manager which has been nothing short of fantastic.