Fulham goalkeeper on loan at Crawley Town wants to prove himself at League Two level

One of Crawley Town’s newest signings has revealed he is ‘very excited to get going’ in his first interview with the club.

Luca Ashby-Hammond is a young goalkeeper who has arrived on a season-long loan from Fulham FC. He spent last season on loan at Aldershot in the National League. “Last year at Aldershot was really good, I played loads of games which exposed me to men’s football. It was Tuesday and Saturday, 50-odd games,” said. “It prepared me a lot for this step up and I should easily transition.

“It’s a step up for me, in terms of coming into this league. So I’m very excited to get going and prove myself at this level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While at Aldershot, Ashby-Hammond coincidentally faced the Reds in a friendly. “We played them (Crawley Town) last year in pre-season, the style of play was really good,” he said.

Luca Ashby-Hammond has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan from Fulham. Picture: Crawley Town FC

The 22-year-old ‘keeper spent time in England’s youth set up, his most successful stint being the u17 Euros in 2018. England reached the Semi-Final, being bested by the Netherlands, who went on to win the tournament. Ashby-Hammond found himself in the team of the tournament.

Ashby-Hammond has watched a lot of League Two football before signing with Crawley. His brother, Taye, is a fellow goalkeeper who plays for Stevenage, so he spent last season in League Two: He said: “I watched my brother play in the same league last year, I always watched the teams and Crawley always play a good style of football.

“It’s all we talk about! I watch his games; he watches my games. So, I can see the level when I go and watch him and what I need to do to step up.”

Luca Ashby-Hammond has joined Crawley Town on a season-long loan from Fulham. Picture: Crawley Town FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad