'Full confidence' - Crawley Town chief backs interim head coach players to do well against Bolton Wanderers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The former Reds captain has been appointed as interim head coach following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.
The 32-year-old will took charge of training for the first time today (Thursday) ahead of a busy week where Crawley host Bolton on Saturday, Mansfield Town on Tuesday and face a trip to Wycombe Wanderers.
Owners WAGMI said they have started the search for Lindsey’s replacement and Gladwin is currently 4/1 with the bookies to get the job.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town next manager odds | Scott Lindsey reveals the deciding factor on why he left Crawley Town to join MK Dons | Scott Lindsey was 'number one target from day one' for MK Dons
Gladwin himself said it might be too soon for the top job but could put himself in the frame if results go the right way during his interim tenure.
Vice chair Levin told us: “We have full confidence in Ben Gladwin and the players going into Saturday. They trained really well today despite the weather. I know they will give it everything they’ve got against Bolton and hopefully the fans will see them play hard for for Ben and the club.”