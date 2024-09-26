'Full confidence' - Crawley Town chief backs interim head coach players to do well against Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town vice-chairman Ben Levin says he and owners WAGMI United have ‘full confidence’ in Ben Gladwin going into Saturday’s game with Bolton Wanderers.

The former Reds captain has been appointed as interim head coach following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

The 32-year-old will took charge of training for the first time today (Thursday) ahead of a busy week where Crawley host Bolton on Saturday, Mansfield Town on Tuesday and face a trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

Owners WAGMI said they have started the search for Lindsey’s replacement and Gladwin is currently 4/1 with the bookies to get the job.

Gladwin himself said it might be too soon for the top job but could put himself in the frame if results go the right way during his interim tenure.

Vice chair Levin told us: “We have full confidence in Ben Gladwin and the players going into Saturday. They trained really well today despite the weather. I know they will give it everything they’ve got against Bolton and hopefully the fans will see them play hard for for Ben and the club.”