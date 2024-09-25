Scott Lindsey reveals the deciding factor on why he left Crawley Town to join MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Lindsey has revealed the deciding factor in leaving Crawley Town to join MK Dons.

The 52-year-old was unveiled as the Don’s new head coach as he looks to turn around their season after a disappointing start.

The news has left Crawley Town fans reeling, but they took to social media to thank Lindsey for all he did at the Broadfield Stadium and some said they did not ‘begrudge’ him the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Lindsey told us he left with ‘a heavy heart’ but the move to Stadium MK was right for him.

Scott Lindsey has been appointed as MK Dons boss. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

“They showed an interest in me,” said Lindsey, “and when I sat down with owner and chairman Fahad [Al Ghanim], Liam Sweeting [Sporting Director] and Neil [Hart], who is the CEO, it was really clear to me that first of all, we aligned.

“There's a real alignment about how we see it in terms of all aspects of the football club in terms of recruitment, in terms of the playing style and what they want to achieve. It aligns with me, I'm very ambitious myself. I got excited by what they wanted to do. I just think it was a good fit.”

In his 21 months as Crawley Town boss, Lindsey has performed miracles, initially saving them from the drop before getting them promoted through the play-offs and taking the Reds to their first ever trip to Wembley. But one thing that has always been clear is his affinity with the Crawley fans and there was no better sight that when he celebrated with them after a victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I obviously leave with a heavy heart because my love for the Crawley Town people and fans has been clear to see,” said Lindsey.

“It’s kind of sad in many ways, because I so much enjoyed the support that I received from the fans all the way through it. That's a sad thing for me, but I feel it's the right decision for my progression as a head coach.

“It was a tough decision because of the fans. The players and the fans were the two biggest things for me. It was tough and in making that decision, but like I say, there was a real alignment with the club I'm going to. The ambition kind of matches mine. I felt it was right for me.”

A lot of people will see the move as a step down for Lindsey, going from League One to League Two, but does he see it like that? “Of course not,” he said. “MK Dons is set up in a way that there is going to be success there. We just got to get it right on the pitch. There's so much potential growth with the infrastructure, with the owner and with what their plans are. I back myself as a coach to go there and put things right on the pitch and there is so much right off the pitch there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes it’s down a division but sometimes in life you've got to make a backward step to take two or three strikes forward, and that’s how I feel it will pan out.”

It was a similar move for Lindsey when he left Swindon Town for the Reds. The Robins were in a play-off place and Crawley looked dead cert for the drop.

Lindsey said: “Yes, I think it's similar. I think when you go to a club, you can see the potential of what you can do, which I did obviously when I went to Crawley. I achieved everything that I wanted to achieve at Crawley.

“Now it’s a new challenge for me and I've got to concentrate and look and really put into my mind what I want to achieve at MK Dons and I think it’s really clear what that is given the infrastructure and the ambition of the club.”

Dons travel to Bromley on Saturday before a trip to Harrogate Town on Saturday.