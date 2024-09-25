After 20 month spell, Lindsey leaves Reds 17th in League One. Crawley are yet to name an interim manager but it is expected to be former captain and current coach Ben Gladwin.

WAGMI are now on the search for a permanent replacement and https://www.bettingodds.com/ have already given early odds with Gladwin himself the 3/1 favourite and former assistant coach Nathan Rooney close behind at 4/1.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent manager of Crawley Town.

See also

1 . Nathan Rooney The former assistant manager at the Broadfield Stadium is 4/1 Photo: Liz Pearce

2 . Brian Barry-Murphy The former Head Coach of Manchester City is currently 6/1. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3 . Andrew Crofts The Brighton and Wales coach is 8/1. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images) Photo: Ryan Hiscott