Crawley Town next manager odds: Former assistant manager, ex-Rochdale boss and Brighton and Hove Albion coach early favourites

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 25th Sep 2024, 19:35 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 19:51 BST
Crawley Town are on the search for a new manager after Scott Lindsey left the club join MK Dons.

After 20 month spell, Lindsey leaves Reds 17th in League One. Crawley are yet to name an interim manager but it is expected to be former captain and current coach Ben Gladwin.

WAGMI are now on the search for a permanent replacement and https://www.bettingodds.com/ have already given early odds with Gladwin himself the 3/1 favourite and former assistant coach Nathan Rooney close behind at 4/1.

Here are the latest odds for the next permanent manager of Crawley Town.

1. Nathan Rooney

1. Nathan Rooney

The former assistant manager at the Broadfield Stadium is 4/1

2. Brian Barry-Murphy

2. Brian Barry-Murphy

The former Head Coach of Manchester City is currently 6/1.

3. Andrew Crofts

3. Andrew Crofts

The Brighton and Wales coach is 8/1.

4. Pete Wild

4. Pete Wild

The former Barrow boss is 4/1

