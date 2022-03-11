Future of Bognor Regis Town management set for debate at fans' meeting tonight

Jack Pearce is on the panel for the fans' forum tonight / Picture: Lyn Phillips

And the question of who will be doing what in the Nyewood Lane management team next season is likely to be high on the agenda.

The gathering takes place in Seasons clubhouse at 7.30pm, and will see fans putting questions to manager Jack Pearce, general manager Simon Cook and committee member Russ Chandler. Topics likely to come under discussion are the on-the-pitch plans for next season, both in terms of management and playing staff, ground improvements and youth development.

Jamie Howell and Robbie Blake / Picture: Lyn Phillips

Fans have been disappointed by an inconsistent season which has left the Rocks some way off the race for a play-off spot and possible promotion.

And there has been speculation about whether the current management trio of Pearce, Robbie Blake and Jamie Howell will all continue in the same roles for the 2022-23 campaign.

Questions are likely on that subject, as well as on the theme of why this season has not produced the play-off or promotion push many hoped it would with the squad that was assembled.

Pearce has been manager since 2017 and Blake head coach since 2018.

Howell – who was manager from 2009 to 2017, for much of that ime alongside Darin Killpartrick – returned to the Nyewood Lane dugout a few weeks ago.

Debate about the type of players the club should be trying to attract is also likely.

Cook said there’d been good interest in the forum.

“We already have 60 or so fans who have registered to come along on the night and we are delighted that the response has been so good,” he said. “We are looking forward to seeing as many supporters as possible at the fans’ forum.

“To have an idea of numbers we would like people to email me at [email protected] – but that doesn’t mean they can’t turn up on the night.”