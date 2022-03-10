Bognor Regis Town vow not to let season peter out

They lost 2-0 at home to Bowers and Pitsea in a disappointing performance on Saturday – not helped by the harsh third-minute sending-off of defender Harvey Hughes.

On Tuesday it was another blank but they picked up a point in a 0-0 draw at Corinthian Casuals.

The recent struggle for consistency has left them marooned in mid-table. They’re 11th but now 20 points off the play-off places and 14 in front of the bottom three.

Bognor press for a goal at Corinthian Casuals / Picture: Trevor Staff

It’s fair to assume they’ll be back in the Isthmian premier next season but manager Jack Pearce said it was important to use the rest of the season to look at players who could form part of the squad next term – and try to have an upbeat end to the campaign.

“We are looking at next season, which is why we have released Jordy Mongoy, Kayne Diedrick-Roberts and Ashton Leigh,” said Pearce.

The Rocks were beaten by Bowers and Pitsea / Picture: Lyn Phillips

“I want to stress the fact hey have been released in no way means we blame them for what’s not gone right this season. They’ve been very good servants to the club.

“But we have to plan ahead now while giving the supporters something to cheer between now and the end of the season.