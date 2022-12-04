Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town in Matthew Etherington's first game in charge. Picture by Cory Pickford

Goal celebrations, crowd pictures and Matthew Etherington - 29 pictures of Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town

Matthew Etherington kicked his Crawley Town career by picking up three points with a 2-0 win over Swindon Town at the Broadfield Sadium.

By Mark Dunford
3 minutes ago

Two goals late on from Nick Tsaroulla and Jack Powell – from 45 yards – gave the new management era a winning start.

Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to capture the action and the crowd – here is a selection of his pictures.

1. Crawley Town 2, Swindon Town 0

Action from Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town in Matthew Etherington's first game in charge. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

2. Crawley Town 2, Swindon Town 0

Action from Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town in Matthew Etherington's first game in charge. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

3. Crawley Town 2, Swindon Town 0

Action from Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town in Matthew Etherington's first game in charge. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

4. Crawley Town 2, Swindon Town 0

Action from Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town in Matthew Etherington's first game in charge. Picture by Cory Pickford

Photo: Cory Pickford

Nick Tsaroulla