Goal celebrations, crowd pictures and Matthew Etherington - 29 pictures of Crawley Town's win over Swindon Town
Matthew Etherington kicked his Crawley Town career by picking up three points with a 2-0 win over Swindon Town at the Broadfield Sadium.
Two goals late on from Nick Tsaroulla and Jack Powell – from 45 yards – gave the new management era a winning start.
Photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to capture the action and the crowd – here is a selection of his pictures.
