Golfers in swing of fundraising for Bognor Regis Town

The winning team at the Rocks' golf day

The winning team at the event, which took place at Bognor Regis Golf Club on Friday, consisted of Aran Bennet, Matt Reynolds, Steve Reynolds and Mark Wilmer. And the foursome were presented with the trophy by organiser Dom Reynolds at the evening function held at Seasons, Nyewood Lane.

Jack said: "It was hugely successful and we must thanks Dom for all his hard work and Reynolds for supporting the event. Thanks also to Turner's Pies for helping with the catering.

"Those who took part tell me it was a great day and they have our gratitude for coming along and playing. We first had the golf day in 1994 but the past three of four years it hasn't taken place. We are keen to resurrect it and make it an annual event in the calendar once more.”