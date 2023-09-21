‘Good relationship’ – Crawley Town boss praises Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of Europa League tie with AEK Athens and hints at link up for loan signings
Lindsey was talking at Crawley’s Falmer training ground, which is within touching distance from the Amex, just hours before the Seagulls were due to embark on their first ever European adventure against AEK Athens in the Europa League.
The clubs have linked up before with the likes of Teddy Jenks and Jack Spong coming on loan to the Broadfield Stadium and with the way Crawley are playing, Lindsey believes Brighton would trust the club to take players on loan. The stats from last weekend’s Premier League and EFL games showed Crawley are up there with the stlke of play as some Premier League giants, including Brighton.
Against Tranmere, Reds had 607 accurate passes, only bettered by Liverpool (638) and Manchester City (653). Brighton were fourth with 602.
But Reds were joint top of the possession stats with 74% – equal with Arsenal with Man City (66%), Liverpool (66%) and Brighton (56%) languishing behind.
“I speak to their first team coach [Andrew Crofts] quite often He's a big fan of us as well they watch us in their office at the training ground at Brighton. He tells me that they watch us quite a lot and he's impressed with what we're doing. So now we've got a good relationship with them
“We have spoken about potential players coming in and, we obviously took a couple of players last season from there in Teddy Jenks and Jack Spong there's definitely a good relationship going between the two clubs.”
And Lindsey, who said he was ‘nearly going to the game’, was excited for the club and the Sussex football community ahead of a big night at the Amex Stadium.
"It's brilliant for the county for sure,” he said. “I think it's the first time ever, isn't it? So it's a big thing for the county and for Brighton. They've done great, haven't they? You know, I havereally watched them as well. They play some great football.”