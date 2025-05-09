After a largely forgettable 90 minutes, the Hornets captain fired home from 25-yards to secure back-to-back county cup wins – and break Littlehampton Town hearts.
You can relive all of the action from the pitch and the stands in our gallery below, courtesy of Natalie Mayhew.
And you can read manager Dominic Di Paola’s thoughts on Horsham’s historic Sussex Transport Senior Cup win in next week’s West Sussex County Times – out Thursday.
1. Hammond the hero as Horsham FC strike at the death to clinch consecutive Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs - the match in pictures
James Hammond’s majestic 95th minute free-kick clinched Horsham FC’s first league and Sussex Transport Senior Cup double in the club’s history. Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
2. Hammond the hero as Horsham FC strike at the death to clinch consecutive Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs - the match in pictures
3. Hammond the hero as Horsham FC strike at the death to clinch consecutive Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs - the match in pictures
4. Hammond the hero as Horsham FC strike at the death to clinch consecutive Sussex Transport Senior Cup triumphs - the match in pictures
